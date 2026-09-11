Modi government scraps VIP convoys in Delhi during BRICS summit
India
To make life easier for Delhiites during the BRICS Summit (September 12-13), the Modi government is ditching those long VIP convoys.
Instead, ministers and chief ministers will hop on a shared bus from Parliament to the venue, so fewer flashing lights and blocked roads this time.
Delhi deploys 30,000 for BRICS Summit
With global leaders like Xi Jinping and Putin visiting, Delhi is rolling out tight security: about 30,000 personnel on duty, strict surveillance around hotels and Bharat Mandapam.
Key routes will see diversions, so if you're heading to airports or stations, using the Metro or leaving early is your best bet.
Plus, Noida won't let goods vehicles into Delhi through main routes until the summit wraps up.