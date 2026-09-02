Modi hands Sindarov's 2025 World Cup score sheet to Mirziyoyev
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a handwritten score sheet from the 2025 FIDE World Cup final to Uzbekistan's president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, celebrating grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov's big win against China's Wei Yi.
Sindarov became the youngest FIDE World Cup champion and later won the 2026 Candidates Tournament, earning a shot at the world chess title.
Modi gifts santoor and Kangra tea
Modi also gifted a handwritten scoresheet from the 2025 FIDE World Cup final, a thoughtful tribute to both his achievement and Uzbekistan's growing chess legacy.
The exchange included Indian cultural items like sandalwood santoor, Kangra tea, a silver floral brooch, and marble inlay artifacts, blending respect for tradition with recognition of young talent.