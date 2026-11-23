Modi hosts Balendra Shah in New Delhi, Nepal seeks $2bn
On November 23, Prime Minister Modi will host Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi.
The big topics? Nepal is hoping for $2 billion in economic aid from India, plus better air routes through Indian skies, moves that could really boost ties between the two neighbors.
India may offer $500 million flood grant
India might offer a $500 million grant to help Nepal recover from recent floods, with funds likely arriving as projects hit certain milestones.
The leaders will also talk about opening new air corridors to help Nepalese airports connect internationally.
Security concerns around an Indian Air Force base could complicate some requests, but both sides are aiming to find common ground and strengthen their partnership.