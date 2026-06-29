Modi in Seychelles marks 5 decades of India-Seychelles friendship
India
Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Seychelles, where he joined in the country's 50th Independence Day celebrations and met with opposition leader Bernard Georges.
The focus was on working together for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development, plus marking five decades of India-Seychelles friendship.
Modi meets Seychelles president, Mauritius PM
Modi also sat down with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to talk about keeping the Indian Ocean safe and boosting trade.
On top of that, he caught up with Mauritius's Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to strengthen their strategic partnership, covering everything from development projects and maritime security to people-to-people connections, all under India's big-picture Vision MAHASAGAR plan for the region.