Modi in Seychelles marks 5 decades of India-Seychelles friendship

Modi meets Seychelles president, Mauritius PM

Modi also sat down with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to talk about keeping the Indian Ocean safe and boosting trade.

On top of that, he caught up with Mauritius's Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to strengthen their strategic partnership, covering everything from development projects and maritime security to people-to-people connections, all under India's big-picture Vision MAHASAGAR plan for the region.