Modi kicks off International Yoga Day 2026 for healthy aging
International Yoga Day 2026 was all about Yoga for Healthy Aging, and people everywhere got involved.
Prime Minister Modi kicked things off in Kolkata, highlighting the city's efforts and a pre-event cleanliness drive.
The celebration reached nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with Indian missions helping spread the word about yoga's benefits for health and well-being.
Times Square, London join Yoga Day
Thousands joined a lively yoga session at Times Square in New York, attended by Padmashri Guru Dr HR Nagendra and organized by The Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with the Times Square Alliance.
In London, India's High Commission brought people together at Holland Park.
Back home, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman practiced yoga by the Brahmaputra riverfront, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke up about yoga helping prevent lifestyle diseases.
Even the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, saw over 4,000 inmates take part, showing how yoga connects everyone.