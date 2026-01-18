Modi kickstarts Kaziranga elevated corridor—big win for wildlife and travel

Spanning 86km with a 35km stretch elevated right through the national park, this four-lane highway is expected to help animals cross safely during floods (potentially reducing tragic roadkills) while also easing traffic jams for an average of 13,800 passenger cars daily. It's expected to boost eco-tourism, create jobs, and keep Kaziranga 's famous rhinos a little safer—all while making your next Assam trip way less stressful.

Why should you care?

If you love wildlife or just hate getting stuck in traffic, this is one of those rare projects that is expected to do both: help save animal lives and make travel easier.

Plus, it is expected to boost eco-tourism at Assam's stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site (and maybe a glimpse of those iconic one-horned rhinos).