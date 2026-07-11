Modi lauds Sikh resilience in Auckland, recalls Partition relics' safekeeping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian community in Auckland, New Zealand, shining a light on the Sikh community's resilience and their role in India's story.
He shared how 300-year-old relics, like the Jode Sahib (the footwear of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji), were kept safe by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's family during Partition and are now preserved at Patna Sahib in Bihar.
Modi calls diaspora living bridge
Modi called the Indian diaspora a living bridge that connects India to the world and praised their impact on India's global image.
He noted that the relics' survival through Partition reflects the community's resilience.
Modi also encouraged young people to stay connected with their roots, mentioning projects like the Hemkund Sahib ropeway and Veer Bal Diwas.
Sikh leaders welcomed his words, calling them a tribute to their enduring spirit and heritage.