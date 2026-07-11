Modi lauds Sikh resilience in Auckland, recalls Partition relics' safekeeping India Jul 11, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian community in Auckland, New Zealand, shining a light on the Sikh community's resilience and their role in India's story.

He shared how 300-year-old relics, like the Jode Sahib (the footwear of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji), were kept safe by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's family during Partition and are now preserved at Patna Sahib in Bihar.