Modi Macron meet in Nice to boost India France ties India Jun 14, 2026

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron met in Nice to give a fresh boost to India-France ties.

Their talks centered on working together in defense tech, space exploration, and nuclear energy.

They also kicked off the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave, a big event for startups from both countries as part of the India-France Year of Innovation.