Modi Macron meet in Nice to boost India France ties
Prime Minister Modi and President Macron met in Nice to give a fresh boost to India-France ties.
Their talks centered on working together in defense tech, space exploration, and nuclear energy.
They also kicked off the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave, a big event for startups from both countries as part of the India-France Year of Innovation.
Joint defense space nuclear cooperation
The leaders agreed to co-design and build advanced defense technology, expand collaboration on human spaceflight, and share know-how about tracking objects in space.
Nuclear energy discussions opened up new possibilities under India's SHANTI Act, including teaming up on cutting-edge modular reactors.
Macron shares 'Aari aari' during meeting
Macron shared a post featuring Dhurandhar's song Aari Aari, highlighting how the partnership is evolving with global changes, adding a bit of cultural flair to their diplomatic meet.