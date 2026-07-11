Modi marks India New Zealand centenary, calls for sports collaboration

Modi Luxon endorse joint action plan

Modi paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's 1926 tour that kicked off this sporting friendship.

He and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also endorsed the existing India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport for sharing skills in rugby, training, and sports science, plus big Unity Through Sport celebrations coming in 2026.

The recent rugby coaching program in Bhubaneswar was highlighted as a sign these partnerships are already taking shape.