Modi marks India New Zealand centenary, calls for sports collaboration
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 100 years of sports connections between India and New Zealand during his Auckland visit.
He suggested teaming up on rugby, sports coaching, and tech, unveiling special 100 jerseys to celebrate the milestone.
Modi Luxon endorse joint action plan
Modi paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's 1926 tour that kicked off this sporting friendship.
He and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also endorsed the existing India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport for sharing skills in rugby, training, and sports science, plus big Unity Through Sport celebrations coming in 2026.
The recent rugby coaching program in Bhubaneswar was highlighted as a sign these partnerships are already taking shape.