Modi may meet Iran's president Pezeshkian at SCO Bishkek summit
India
Prime Minister Modi may have a bilateral meeting with Iran's President Pezeshkian on Monday at the SCO summit in Bishkek.
It's a big moment, especially since tensions have been high between Iran and the U.S.-Israel side since February.
Modi arrived a day early, while Pezeshkian was scheduled to arrive Monday morning.
Expected talks on trade energy connectivity
If the meeting happens, the two are expected to discuss trade, energy, and connectivity ties because of the expiry of the US sanctions waiver for the Chabahar port.
Modi wants to keep India's connections strong in West Asia and make sure Indian nationals are safe, all while balancing ties with both Iran and Gulf countries.
Iran also hopes India will speak up about recent U.S.-Israel actions at upcoming forums like BRICS.