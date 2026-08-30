Modi meets Mirziyoyev in Tashkent as Nepal floods prompt aid
India and Uzbekistan just upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership after PM Modi met President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. They're aiming for $5 billion in annual trade by 2030.
Meanwhile, Nepal is still reeling from recent flash floods, with rescue teams working hard and relief material from India and the United States pouring in.
Mirziyoyev awards Modi Uzbekistan's highest order
President Mirziyoyev conferred on PM Modi Uzbekistan's highest honor for foreign leaders, the Oliy Darajali Do'stlik Order, which Modi dedicated to the "enduring" friendship between the countries.
On the Nepal front, India sent 68.5 tons of relief supplies and technical help; the US provided more than $3.6 million in humanitarian assistance.
China reported 546 people missing near Tibet's border with Nepal, including 49 Indians caught up in the disaster.