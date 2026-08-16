Modi, Murmu pay tribute on Vajpayee's 8th death anniversary
India
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu visited Sadaiv Atal in Delhi to pay tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and BJP National President Nitin Nabin joined them at the memorial, marking the eighth death anniversary of Vajpayee's passing.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee shaped modern India
Vajpayee was more than just a three-time prime minister: he helped found the BJP and shaped modern India with his vision for infrastructure, economic reforms, and national security.
Awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2015, he's also remembered as a noted Hindi poet and leader who earned admiration across party lines.