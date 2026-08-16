Modi posts Instagram video feeding cows, peacocks before Independence Day
India
Just before his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on Instagram showing him feeding cows and peacocks at home.
He shared that this is part of his daily routine, joking that the animals seemed to know he was heading out early for the Red Fort.
He called the moment "Special, as always!"
Narendra Modi highlights Gen Z's role
During his 13th Independence Day speech, Modi highlighted Gen Z's role in building a developed India by 2047.
He spotlighted programs like PM SHRI schools and Atal Tinkering Labs to foster innovation and integrate them into governance.
His casual social media posts are part of a bigger push to connect with young people and encourage ministers to do the same.