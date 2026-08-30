Modi secures Uzbekistan uranium deal boosting India's nuclear energy plans
India
Prime Minister Modi during his fourth visit to Uzbekistan, where he and President Mirziyoyev took their partnership up a notch.
The big news? India secured a long-term uranium supply deal, giving its nuclear energy plans a major boost thanks to Uzbekistan's steady resources.
India Uzbekistan agree urban technology cooperation
The leaders didn't stop at uranium. They talked about urban development, comparing New Tashkent with India's GIFT City, and agreed on sharing tech know-how.
Modi even invited an Uzbek delegation to study best practices and the use of technology in GIFT City's development.
Plus, they agreed to establish three sister-city and sister-state arrangements.