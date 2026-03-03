Modi speaks to Oman Sultan, Kuwait Prince amid US-Israel-Iran conflict 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah of Kuwait. The discussions were centered around the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on their countries. PM Modi expressed concern over the regional conflict and its potential impact on Oman and Kuwait during the talks, officials said.

Community concerns PM Modi discusses welfare of Indian community In his telephonic conversations with the two leaders, PM Modi also discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community living in their countries. "The prime minister spoke to two important leaders from the Gulf region on Tuesday afternoon. He had a phone call with the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and also had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah," an official said.

Diplomatic outreach PM talks to Bahrain, Saudi leaders The calls came after a coordinated attack on Iran by the US and Israel, which resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations across the Gulf region. In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the escalating war is a cause of "great anxiety."

