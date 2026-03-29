Modi thanks Gulf countries for aiding nearly 1 crore Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Gulf countries for their support to nearly 1 crore Indians amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia in the 132nd episode of his radio program Mann Ki Baat. "At present, a severe conflict has been ongoing for the past month. I am deeply grateful to the Gulf countries for providing all necessary support and facilities to nearly 10 million Indians living there," he said.

Call for calm Modi urges unity, warns against rumors Modi also called on people to remain united and not to believe in misinformation during the crisis. He cautioned against rumors and political statements that could harm the country. "Those who are engaging in politics should refrain from doing so, and those spreading rumors are causing great harm to the country," he said. The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to remain calm and united in overcoming this challenge together.

Conflict update Tehran shuts Strait of Hormuz The Iran war, which started on February 28 with US-Israel strikes under "Operation Epic Fury," has been raging for a month. In response to the conflict, Tehran has shut the Strait of Hormuz, causing a global oil supply crisis. This development has further complicated the situation in West Asia and raised concerns about its impact on international markets and economies.

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