Modi thanks Herzog as Netanyahu lauds boundless India-Israel friendship
India
India just marked its 79th Independence Day, and Prime Minister Modi got a wave of warm wishes from around the globe.
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu called the India-Israel friendship "boundless," while President Herzog sent his own congratulations.
Modi thanked President Herzog and highlighted how strong their partnership is becoming.
Leaders underline India's growing global ties
Australia's Prime Minister Albanese, Russia's President Putin, Maldives's President Muizzu, and France's President Macron all chimed in with messages celebrating India's journey and global influence.
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay even called Modi his "elder brother," hoping for even closer ties ahead.
It's a reminder of how India's connections worldwide are only growing stronger.