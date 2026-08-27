Modi to attend SCO summit in Bishkek, meet Xi Jinping
India
Prime Minister Modi is set to join other world leaders at the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1, with a quick stop in Uzbekistan just before.
The big topics on the table? Security, trade, and boosting connections across the region, plus some face time with China's President Xi Jinping.
India China discuss SCO development bank
India and China have been working on smoothing things over lately, even holding talks about keeping their border calm.
At this summit, leaders will also discuss China's idea for an SCO Development Bank, a plan that could help fund projects and bring member countries like India, Russia, and Pakistan closer together.