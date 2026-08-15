Modi unveils Sapta Dhara at I-Day, prioritizing economy and youth
On August 15, PM Modi gave his Independence Day address, shifting focus from security to big economic and youth-driven goals.
He rolled out the Sapta Dhara framework: seven pillars covering manufacturing, agriculture, tech, connectivity, defense, green-and-blue economy, and soft power, to guide India's growth.
Modi announces 1cr youth AI training
This year was all about young people. Modi announced free online coaching for competitive exams and a plan to train 1 crore youth in AI over the coming year.
There's also a sports talent hunt for the 2036 Olympics and a push for youth participation in the census.
Ambitious targets include getting 50 Indian companies into the Fortune 500 and creating a top-five global bank.
Creative fields like gaming and animation got shout-outs too, plus a new campaign for a drug-free India.