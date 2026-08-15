Modi unveils Sapta Dhara at I-Day, prioritizing economy and youth

This year was all about young people. Modi announced free online coaching for competitive exams and a plan to train 1 crore youth in AI over the coming year.

There's also a sports talent hunt for the 2036 Olympics and a push for youth participation in the census.

Ambitious targets include getting 50 Indian companies into the Fortune 500 and creating a top-five global bank.

Creative fields like gaming and animation got shout-outs too, plus a new campaign for a drug-free India.