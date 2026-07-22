Modi urges 'foolproof' NEET-UG system after successful re-examination vows punishment

13 people have already been arrested over the leak, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Steps are being taken to prevent this from happening again.

Modi urged leaders from all parties to work together and encouraged MPs to support students positively, reminding them that it was easy to misguide students, difficult to show them the right path.

He also gave a shout-out to India's young innovators, celebrating Skyroot Aerospace's recent rocket launch as an example of the brilliance of young entrepreneurs and their startups.