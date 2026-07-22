Modi urges 'foolproof' NEET-UG system after successful re-examination vows punishment
After the NEET-UG paper leak sparked protests, Prime Minister Modi called for a "foolproof" exam system to protect students' futures.
He noted that the re-examination was already conducted successfully and stressed that those behind the leak will face "the strictest possible punishment."
Modi also emphasized that supporting young people should be about the nation, not politics.
Kiren Rijiju confirms 13 NEET-UG arrests
13 people have already been arrested over the leak, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Steps are being taken to prevent this from happening again.
Modi urged leaders from all parties to work together and encouraged MPs to support students positively, reminding them that it was easy to misguide students, difficult to show them the right path.
He also gave a shout-out to India's young innovators, celebrating Skyroot Aerospace's recent rocket launch as an example of the brilliance of young entrepreneurs and their startups.