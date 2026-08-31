Modi urges Putin to end Russia-Ukraine war at SCO summit
India
At the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Modi called on President Putin to stop the over four years Russia-Ukraine war, saying, "We must move away from endless war toward an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity."
It was their first meeting since December 2025.
Modi invites Putin to BRICS summit
Modi highlighted India's commitment to peace and praised Putin's last visit as "Your visit to India last year was highly successful and truly memorable..."
He invited Putin to the upcoming BRICS summit in India.
Putin, in turn, called their partnership "special and privileged," and both leaders agreed to keep working closely together.