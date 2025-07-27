Modi visits Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, releases coin for Rajendra Chola

The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as a symbol of the Chola dynasty's cultural legacy.

Alongside paying tribute, Modi launched projects worth over ₹4,800 crore in Thoothukudi to improve regional connectivity.

The temple event also lines up with the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival and Kargil Vijay Diwas, blending cultural pride with respect for fallen soldiers.

Security is tight for the roadshow, and the route is decked out with flags and images celebrating Tamil history.