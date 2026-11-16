Modi wears Barong Tagalog at Manila gala ahead of ASEAN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned heads in a traditional Barong Tagalog at a gala dinner in Manila, hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
Held ahead of the ASEAN Summit and on the first evening of Modi's visit, the dinner saw leaders showing off their national styles under the theme "Navigating the Future."
Modi visit ends November 18
Modi's three-day visit wraps up November 18.
He's been connecting with the Indian community, catching a performance that highlights India-Southeast Asia cultural ties, and encouraging pride in Viksit Bharat 2047.
Up next: he'll join key talks at the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, where topics like maritime security and trade deals are on the agenda.