Modi's Israel visit: PM pays tribute to Holocaust victims India Feb 26, 2026

During his trip to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem to pay tribute to Holocaust victims.

He laid a wreath and spent time at the Book of Names Hall, which remembers those who lost their lives during this dark chapter of history.

The visit was described as a way for India to reaffirm its stand for peace and human dignity.