Modi's Israel visit: PM pays tribute to Holocaust victims
During his trip to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem to pay tribute to Holocaust victims.
He laid a wreath and spent time at the Book of Names Hall, which remembers those who lost their lives during this dark chapter of history.
The visit was described as a way for India to reaffirm its stand for peace and human dignity.
Yad Vashem isn't just a memorial—it's a symbol of remembering past injustices and learning from them.
This was Modi's second visit (his first visit to Israel was back in 2017 when he strengthened ties with Israel), reflecting a shared commitment to uphold peace and human dignity and a collective resolve to stand against injustice.