Modi's Tashkent visit strengthens India Uzbekistan tech and connectivity partnership
India
India and Uzbekistan are stepping up their partnership in AI, digital tech, space exploration, and transport logistics.
Following Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tashkent, he and President Mirziyoyev agreed to use technology to boost economic growth and tackle societal challenges together.
Uzbekistan celebrates India assisted IT park
Both countries celebrated Uzbekistan's first IT Park (built with help from India), and plan to strengthen ties between tech parks, startups, and universities.
They are also focusing on safer AI systems and emerging tech.
Plus, they will work on smoother trade routes, greener urban mobility solutions, and better infrastructure to make regional connectivity more efficient.