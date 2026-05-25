Mohali elections spotlight 9,710 dog bites harming schoolchildren and commuters India May 25, 2026

With Mohali's municipal elections coming up, stray animals have become a big talking point.

So far in the first four months of 2026, there have already been 9,710 dog-bite cases, about 81 every day, mainly affecting schoolchildren, senior citizens, sanitation workers, delivery riders, and two-wheeler commuters in areas like Zirakpur, Aerocity, and Phase seven.

Residents say it's become a real safety worry.