Mohali elections spotlight 9,710 dog bites harming schoolchildren and commuters
With Mohali's municipal elections coming up, stray animals have become a big talking point.
So far in the first four months of 2026, there have already been 9,710 dog-bite cases, about 81 every day, mainly affecting schoolchildren, senior citizens, sanitation workers, delivery riders, and two-wheeler commuters in areas like Zirakpur, Aerocity, and Phase seven.
Residents say it's become a real safety worry.
Mohali candidates pledge better sterilization drives
Stray cattle on busy roads are making traffic even riskier.
The city sterilizes around 250 dogs each month, but locals feel efforts are patchy and proper shelters are missing: land was reportedly earmarked in Sector 57 in 2019 for a dog shelter.
With the Supreme Court pushing for humane solutions and Punjab's Chief Minister promising action, election candidates now say they'll focus on better sterilization drives and quicker responses to complaints if they win.