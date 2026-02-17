Mohali schools, Fortis, where CM is hospitalized, receive bomb threats 

Mann was readmitted to the hospital in Mohali on Monday evening after he experienced exhaustion, sources told HT. In light of his presence, security has been tightened and the area put on high alert. Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said despite the threat being possibly non-credible, police are taking no chances. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams have been deployed at both the hospital and nearby schools.

Ongoing investigation

Cyber teams probing origin of threat message

Authorities acknowledged that the case is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and a rigorous investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat. "A call was received in the morning, after which checking is being carried out at all locations where the call was reported, as this is a serious matter due to the ongoing board examinations," Special Superintendent of Police Sukhnaaz Singh said.