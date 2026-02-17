Mohali schools, Fortis, where CM is hospitalized, receive bomb threats
What's the story
Several schools in Mohali, Punjab, and the Fortis Hospital, where Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is admitted, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. Per TOI, the threats were sent by a group called the "Khalistan National Army." However, similar threats have been reported in the past in Mohali and Chandigarh, which turned out to be hoaxes.
Twitter Post
Security heightened outside Fortis Hospital
#WATCH | Punjab: Security heightened outside Fortis Hospital in Mohali as several schools and Fortis Hospital have recieved bomb threats.— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Og2rGiysFh
Security measures
Threats issued as Mann is hospitalized at Fortis
Mann was readmitted to the hospital in Mohali on Monday evening after he experienced exhaustion, sources told HT. In light of his presence, security has been tightened and the area put on high alert. Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said despite the threat being possibly non-credible, police are taking no chances. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams have been deployed at both the hospital and nearby schools.
Ongoing investigation
Cyber teams probing origin of threat message
Authorities acknowledged that the case is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and a rigorous investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat. "A call was received in the morning, after which checking is being carried out at all locations where the call was reported, as this is a serious matter due to the ongoing board examinations," Special Superintendent of Police Sukhnaaz Singh said.