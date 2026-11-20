Mohammad Lateef Bhat killed, Kashmir's LeT now without local leaders
Big change in Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is now running without any local militants or leaders for the first time since the 1990s.
This happened after Mohammad Lateef Bhat, the last active LeT commander on record, was killed on November 18, 2026.
Bhat had stepped up after Zakir Ganie's death earlier this year.
Security forces say Kashmir recruitment cut
Bhat's death is a turning point. According to IGP, Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, Bhat was key in planning attacks with help from foreign militants.
Now, with no locals left, LeT is expected to lose even more ground.
Security forces say years of focused efforts have cut off local recruitment and left only a handful of foreign members active, bringing hopes for a safer, terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.