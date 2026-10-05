Mohammed Tanweeruz Zaman dies during Somali rescue, family questions circumstances
India
Mohammed Tanweeruz Zaman, an Indian sailor held hostage by pirates on the MT Honour 25 oil tanker, died during a rescue off the Somali coast.
While reports say he was killed during a rescue operation on September 29, his family fears he may have been tortured while captive and is now questioning what really happened.
Family seeks authorities' help retrieving body
Zaman's family managed to help negotiate a ransom drop from $7 million to $1 million, but after his death, they are stuck dealing with red tape just to get his body back for a proper goodbye.
The ship was eventually freed by the Puntland Maritime Police Force, who arrested 16 suspected pirates.
Now, all his loved ones want is closure and support from authorities to bring him home.