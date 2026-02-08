Mohan Bhagwat breaks RSS's age limit, continues as chief
India
Mohan Bhagwat is set to continue as the RSS chief, even after turning 75—breaking the group's usual age limit.
He announced this at a centenary event in Mumbai, sharing that the organization itself asked him to stay on.
"There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief," he explained.
More on Bhagwat's views
Bhagwat talked about how RSS leadership works, saying only Hindus can be chiefs but caste doesn't matter.
He acknowledged the group's Brahmin roots while supporting a more inclusive Uniform Civil Code to keep society united.
On global matters, he called for international partnerships that are fair and benefit everyone, reflecting his focus on India's interests.