Mohan Bhagwat breaks RSS's age limit, continues as chief India Feb 08, 2026

Mohan Bhagwat is set to continue as the RSS chief, even after turning 75—breaking the group's usual age limit.

He announced this at a centenary event in Mumbai, sharing that the organization itself asked him to stay on.

"There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief," he explained.