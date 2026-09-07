Mohan Bhagwat defends RSS against 'Hate' claims in London
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his London visit for the "Celebration of Oneness," pushed back against claims that the organization is driven by hate.
He said "Shuddha saatvika prem, that is the basis of our work," and highlighted apnapan (a sense of belonging) as central to both Hindu philosophy and the group's values.
This event was part of RSS's 100-year anniversary celebrations as Bhagwat toured the US Canada, and UK.
Mohan Bhagwat urges Hindu-rooted unity, sustainability
Bhagwat also talked about embracing unity in diversity and finding solutions to global challenges that benefit everyone while respecting nature.
He encouraged sustainable progress rooted in Hindu values, saying humanity and nature can thrive together if we focus on interconnectedness and collective well-being.