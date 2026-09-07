Mohan Bhagwat defends RSS against 'Hate' claims in London

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his London visit for the "Celebration of Oneness," pushed back against claims that the organization is driven by hate.

He said "Shuddha saatvika prem, that is the basis of our work," and highlighted apnapan (a sense of belonging) as central to both Hindu philosophy and the group's values.

This event was part of RSS's 100-year anniversary celebrations as Bhagwat toured the US Canada, and UK.