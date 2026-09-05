Mohan Bhagwat in London for closed door RSS centenary talk
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in London for a closed-door talk, wrapping up the group's 100-year celebrations with a global outreach push.
Around 500 community leaders are expected at the event, which is organized by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) and planned and coordinated by U.K.-based Integral.
Mohan Bhagwat promotes civilisational dialogue
Bhagwat's tour is all about encouraging "civilisational dialogue," focusing on social unity, service, and the idea that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
He's been visiting temples and gurdwaras in London to highlight interfaith connections.
Earlier stops included New York and Toronto, where he met with multi-faith groups and thousands of delegates as part of RSS's effort to join global conversations around community and pluralism.