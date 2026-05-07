Mohan Bhagwat in Mysuru urges focus on demographics, women's health

Mohan Bhagwat backs inter-caste marriages, UCC

Bhagwat called past coercive population control efforts a failure, saying demographic imbalance needs more urgent attention than population control.

He also pushed for inter-caste marriages to break down caste barriers and supported the idea of a Uniform Civil Code nationwide.

On religious harmony, he reminded everyone that "All religions try to take us to the truth. The paths may be different, but the destination is the same." across faiths and warned that lack of unity could harm society.