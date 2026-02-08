Bhagwat backs US-India trade deal, says 'protect farmers' interests'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has backed the India-United States interim trade deal in principle. However, he stressed that such agreements should be structured to minimize losses and protect farmers' interests. Speaking on February 7, Bhagwat said he hadn't studied the deal in detail but emphasized India's need to stay economically engaged with the world.

Win-win principle Deal should be win-win for both sides: RSS chief Bhagwat stressed that any trade agreement should be mutually beneficial. He said, "Losses for us should be as low as possible, and if we are doing a deal, then it should be win-win for both sides." He expressed confidence in the current government's ability to secure a good deal for India. The RSS chief also highlighted agriculture as a sensitive area requiring safeguards to protect farmers' interests.

Trade caution Caution against trade deals under pressure Bhagwat's remarks come after he cautioned against trade agreements under pressure or tariff threats during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary celebrations. He said, "We cannot isolate ourselves from the world, but the agreement must be on our terms and conditions." Without naming any country, Bhagwat also advised India to keep an eye on how dominant global powers behave and avoid becoming a coercive superpower.

