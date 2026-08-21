Mohan Bhagwat leads RSS centenary tour to US Canada Britain
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is heading to the US Canada, and Britain as part of a global outreach marking 100 years of the organization.
The goal? To share a positive image of India and Hindu society and spread the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam": the world is one family.
Mohan Bhagwat to clear misconceptions abroad
Bhagwat's trip focuses on clearing up misconceptions about India, Hindu society, and the RSS, promoting unity, and starting open conversations about the rights of Hindus worldwide.
He'll join events like the Universal Oneness program in New York, connect with community leaders in Toronto and London, and work to strengthen ties with Indian-origin communities abroad.