Bhagwat recalls lawmaker named Ibrahim's defense of RSS in 1930s
What's the story
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has recalled a crucial moment in the 1930s when a man named Ibrahim stood up for the organization in the Central Province Assembly. Bhagwat said, "In the '30s, when an attempt to impose the first ban on the Sangh was made - in the Assembly of Central Province - there was no Swayamsevak to defend the Sangh; there was no one supporting the Sangh ideology either."
Historical support
'I know Dr Hedgewar; he is not mental'
Bhagwat recalled Ibrahim's words during the Assembly session, "I believe that those who say Hindustan is 'Hindu rashtra' should be sent to a mental hospital. I know Dr Hedgewar; he is not mental; he is a good person. So, Sangh cannot be communal."
He noted that even though the Sangh was new and not widely known, Dr Hedgewar was a household name.
Inauguration event
For a pracharak, there is only the Sangh: Bhagwat
The RSS chief was speaking after inaugurating a new auditorium at the renovated headquarters of Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank Limited.
He also spoke about the selfless dedication of RSS pracharaks, saying their lives are written out of gratitude and affection, not for material gain.
"For a pracharak, there is only the Sangh," he said, adding that their devotion cannot be truly expressed in words but felt through experience.
Pracharak's life
Life of a 'swayamsevak' as per Bhagwat
Bhagwat described the life of a swayamsevak as "swimming against the tide," a principled existence devoid of selfishness or ego.
He said their only concern is how much good they can do for society.
While acknowledging that not every volunteer fully embodies this ideal, he said, "There are degrees and variations, but everyone's direction remains the same."