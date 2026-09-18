Mohan Bhagwat questions Western secularism's fit for India in Ujjain

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking to young people at the Yuva Dharma Sansad in Ujjain, questioned if modern secularism really fits India.

He pointed out that secularism comes from Western history, where kings and religious leaders clashed.

Instead, he highlighted India's own tradition of sarva-pantha-samabhava, which is all about respecting every religion equally and living ethically while pursuing success.