Mohan Bhagwat questions Western secularism's fit for India in Ujjain
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking to young people at the Yuva Dharma Sansad in Ujjain, questioned if modern secularism really fits India.
He pointed out that secularism comes from Western history, where kings and religious leaders clashed.
Instead, he highlighted India's own tradition of sarva-pantha-samabhava, which is all about respecting every religion equally and living ethically while pursuing success.
Mohan Bhagwat warns ego, backs non-interference
Bhagwat also warned the crowd about letting ego get in the way, saying it's like thinking you control when the sun rises; eventually, that mindset leads to trouble.
Touching on international relations, he said India prefers not to interfere unnecessarily in global conflicts, sticking to its values even when things get tense.
The event runs until September 19.