Mohan Bhagwat to address over 5,000 at Madison Square Garden
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 29, where over 5,000 Indian Americans are expected for the "Universal Oneness Celebrations."
The event, organized by AHEAD, will feature cultural performances and mark a big moment in RSS's centennial outreach.
Bhagwat's visit part of RSS outreach
Bhagwat's visit is part of a larger push by RSS to connect with Indian communities worldwide.
He will also attend private events in New York before traveling to Canada.
This follows a similar visit by another top RSS leader this year as they celebrate 100 years and look to deepen ties with the diaspora.