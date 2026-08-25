Mohandas Pai backs CJP 'School Thik Karo' aims, criticizes tactics

Aarin Capital chairman Mohandas Pai has spoken up about the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) < em>School Thik Karo campaign, which pushes for better government schools.

While he agrees that India's school system needs help, Pai isn't on board with CJP's approach, specifically showing up at schools in big groups without warning.

He pointed out a recent incident in Maharashtra where CJP volunteers entered a school unannounced and questioned students and staff.