Mohandas Pai backs CJP 'School Thik Karo' aims, criticizes tactics
Aarin Capital chairman Mohandas Pai has spoken up about the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) < em>School Thik Karo campaign, which pushes for better government schools.
While he agrees that India's school system needs help, Pai isn't on board with CJP's approach, specifically showing up at schools in big groups without warning.
He pointed out a recent incident in Maharashtra where CJP volunteers entered a school unannounced and questioned students and staff.
Mohandas Pai urges data driven reforms
Pai says he supports the goal but believes schools should feel safe for kids, not places for surprise visits by crowds.
Instead of these stunts, he suggests small teams gather data and push for actual reforms like fixing teacher shortages and poor infrastructure.
He also thinks activists should focus on long-term solutions and disciplined civic action if they want to see lasting improvements in education.