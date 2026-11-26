Mohd Mansha arrested after 2 decades in Jammu and Kashmir
Mohd Mansha, accused of killing a police officer back in 2000, has finally been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after dodging authorities for over two decades.
The joint operation by Mahore police, DATU, and Awantipora police tracked him down to Tral.
Mansha's arrest closes a long chapter that started with his involvement in 13 criminal cases between 2000 and 2007.
Mansha surrendered in 2007 then absconded
Originally from Reasi district, Mansha was linked to serious crimes like murder and conspiracy.
Even though he surrendered in 2007, he never showed up for his court hearings and managed to stay hidden all this time.
With his location tracked down to Tral, the police have now brought him back into custody: he will finally face trial for the charges against him.