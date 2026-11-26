Mohd Nabeel attacks 5 officers at Jama Masjid police station
A man named Mohd Nabeel attacked five police officers at Jama Masjid police station in Delhi on November 23, then escaped and attacked more officers before being caught again.
Shockingly, the emergency officer and the sentry were unarmed and could not call for backup because of network issues, both clear breaches of police rules.
Inquiry probes protocols and Nabeel's background
An official inquiry is digging into why safety protocols were ignored and how this could have happened.
They are also looking into Nabeel's background: he has a suspected history with substance abuse and his family.
The investigation aims to figure out what went wrong so police stations can be safer going forward.