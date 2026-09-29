Mohd Shafi arrested after dismembered body of Valluripalli Kalyani found
A 35-year-old man, Mohd Shafi, has been arrested for allegedly killing Valluripalli Kalyani, whose dismembered body was discovered in a canal near the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station.
The case came to light on September 18 when her torso was recovered, and her brother later identified her by recognizing a tattoo on her hand, helping investigators establish her identity.
Shafi paid ₹100,000 for couple's son
Police say Shafi, who runs a small mutton shop, had earlier paid ₹100,000 to Kalyani and her husband for their son.
Things got tense when Kalyani demanded more money, leading to an argument at Shafi's place on September 17 that ended in her death.
Durga Rao alias Abdullah allegedly helped dispose of the body and is absconding.
Shafi arrested on circumstantial evidence
Shafi was picked up on September 27 after investigators pieced together call records and CCTV footage linking him to the crime.
As one officer put it, Shafi was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, with phone records now being analyzed for further clues.