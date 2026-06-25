Mohsen Paknejad meets Hardeep Singh Puri at BRICS energy meeting
Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad met with India's Hardeep Singh Puri at the BRICS energy ministers' meeting in Gurugram on June 25.
They chatted about boosting energy cooperation and making sure India has reliable access to fuel.
Paknejad also said Iran is keen to grow economic ties, pointing out its long-standing friendship.
Paknejad cites 60-day sanctions waiver
BRICS, led by India this year, is focusing on energy security and innovation.
Paknejad admitted sanctions make things tricky but said, "we have a kind of waiver for 60 days, and we are going on based on some issues that we have had agreed with Americans in this regard about the sanctions."
He also spoke with other Indian officials about oil, gas, and investment opportunities, part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties for mutual benefit.
His visit comes after mediated talks involving the US and Iran helped ease global energy tensions.