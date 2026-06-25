Mohsen Paknejad meets Hardeep Singh Puri at BRICS energy meeting

Paknejad cites 60-day sanctions waiver

BRICS, led by India this year, is focusing on energy security and innovation.

Paknejad admitted sanctions make things tricky but said, "we have a kind of waiver for 60 days, and we are going on based on some issues that we have had agreed with Americans in this regard about the sanctions."

He also spoke with other Indian officials about oil, gas, and investment opportunities, part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties for mutual benefit.

His visit comes after mediated talks involving the US and Iran helped ease global energy tensions.