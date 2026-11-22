Heads up, Delhi! Expect some serious traffic jams on Monday, especially around Rajghat and key spots in Central and North Delhi.

VIP movement plus a Nagar Kirtan procession organized by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji mean roads like ITO Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, and Rajghat DTC Depot could get pretty packed, especially between 10am and 11am.

If you're heading out, it's smart to leave early or pick alternate routes.