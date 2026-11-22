Monday traffic alert in Delhi for VIP movement, Nagar Kirtan
Heads up, Delhi! Expect some serious traffic jams on Monday, especially around Rajghat and key spots in Central and North Delhi.
VIP movement plus a Nagar Kirtan procession organized by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji mean roads like ITO Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, and Rajghat DTC Depot could get pretty packed, especially between 10am and 11am.
If you're heading out, it's smart to leave early or pick alternate routes.
Traffic diversions for Chandni Chowk procession
The Sikh community is celebrating Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Gurpurab with a procession from Chandni Chowk to Nanak Piao Sahib, passing through busy areas like Fatehpuri and Ghanta Ghar.
Traffic will be diverted as the procession moves along its route.
Police are asking everyone to follow their directions for smoother travel: honestly, a little patience will go a long way if you're caught in the rush.