Monica Shukla stops unmanned bus toward CM residence in Bhopal
During a farmers' protest in Bhopal on July 30, things got tense when an unmanned bus started rolling toward the chief minister's residence.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Monica Shukla stepped in front of the moving bus and managed to stop it, keeping everyone safe and preventing a possible accident.
Protesters boarded bus amid slogans
The bus began moving as protesters climbed aboard and shouted slogans.
Thanks to Shukla's fast reaction, the situation didn't spiral out of control: her actions helped calm things down before anyone got hurt.
Monica Shukla known for courageous interventions
Shukla has been handling law-and-order crises for years, joining the police force back in 1994 and becoming an IPS officer in 2009.
She's known for stepping up during critical moments, like when she personally intervened during violent protests in Bhopal nearly a decade ago.
Her courage continues to stand out whenever things get risky.