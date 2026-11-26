Monkeys take over Taj Mahal gates and attack worried visitors
The Taj Mahal is dealing with an unexpected problem: groups of monkeys have taken over areas around the eastern, western and Royal Gates, and some have even attacked visitors.
Viral videos show groups of monkeys roaming the monument's premises, leaving many tourists worried about their safety at one of the world's most famous landmarks.
Taj Mahal management gaps complicate efforts
Monkey attacks have already sent tourists, including a Brazilian visitor and someone from West Bengal, to the hospital.
Despite attempts by local authorities to manage the situation, the lack of coordination among the departments responsible for managing the site has further complicated efforts to tackle the issue.
The ongoing monkey trouble isn't just a safety issue; it's also putting a dent in the Taj Mahal's image as a must-see destination.