Monsoon batters Himachal Pradesh, 124 roads blocked, power cut
India
Heavy monsoon rains have hit Himachal Pradesh hard, blocking 124 roads and knocking out power in 255 areas.
Mandi district has been especially affected, with most road closures and power failures.
Kullu and Shimla are also struggling with road blockages, while water supply issues continue in several places.
Himachal reports 155 deaths, ₹8,352.62 cr
Sadly, 155 people have died: 68 disaster-related fatalities. Over 200 homes have been destroyed and 620 partially damaged. The total estimated losses are approximately ₹8,352.62 crore.
The government is working to clear roads and restore essential services to help people get back on their feet.