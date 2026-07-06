13 dead as rains lash Maharashtra; landslides, flooding disrupt connectivity
What's the story
Heavy rainfall in the Mumbai-Pune region has caused major disruptions, including landslides and flooding, which have disrupted train services and forced the closure of both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a red alert for Pune. Central Railway officials reported two landslides on the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, affecting all three railway tracks. At least 13 people have died across the state in rain-related events.
Travel impact
Holiday for educational institutions in Mumbai, Pune
The landslides have led to the cancellation and diversion of several long-distance trains. Some trains were short-terminated or rescheduled. Passengers are advised to check the latest train status before traveling. In light of the weather forecast, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts.
Fatalities reported
Heavy rains, gusty winds claim several lives
The heavy rains have also caused gusty winds, leading to fatalities in the region. In Mankhurd, six people died when slum tenements collapsed. A businessman and a part-time worker were killed in tree/branch collapse incidents in Kurla and Aarey Colony. Two 20-year-olds died due to electrocution and falling into a drain, respectively, in Vasai-Virar.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations are underway in Mankhurd
Rescue operations are underway in Mankhurd, where several people are feared trapped under debris. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received over 250 complaints of fallen trees across the city. In Navi Mumbai's Vashi, Rajesh Shetty was killed when a balcony collapsed. Assistant Commissioner Sahadev Yedve revealed that the building owner had been asked to conduct a structural audit last year but failed to submit a report.
Weather impact
Flooding and waterlogging reported in several areas
Flooding and waterlogging were reported in several areas due to heavy rainfall. The Panvel Municipal Corporation evacuated 435 residents from flood-hit areas to relief centers. In Bhiwandi, a teenager was swept away by strong currents while catching crabs. The search was suspended due to darkness. Separately, the body of Vishwanath Kamble, a 21-year-old man from Ulhasnagar, was recovered from Chikhloli dam after three days.