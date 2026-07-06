IMD has issued orange, red alerts for Mumbai and Pune respectively

13 dead as rains lash Maharashtra; landslides, flooding disrupt connectivity

By Snehil Singh 01:29 pm Jul 06, 202601:29 pm

What's the story

Heavy rainfall in the Mumbai-Pune region has caused major disruptions, including landslides and flooding, which have disrupted train services and forced the closure of both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a red alert for Pune. Central Railway officials reported two landslides on the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, affecting all three railway tracks. At least 13 people have died across the state in rain-related events.