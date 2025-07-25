Next Article
Monsoon depression crosses Bengal-Bangladesh coast, heavy rain in Kolkata
A monsoon depression crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on Thursday, bringing intense rain to places like Kolkata and Salt Lake—Salt Lake alone saw 132mm overnight.
The downpour led to waterlogging and traffic jams in parts of Kolkata and Salt Lake.
IMD's weather warnings
Strong winds up to 60km/h are expected along the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh until July 29.
The IMD has put out weather warnings and told fishermen to avoid the sea for now.
More heavy rain is likely in eastern India over the next few days, which could raise flood risks—so it's a good idea to stay updated if you're in these areas.