Monsoon downpours close schools across 4 states, metros mostly open

Schools closed in several Indian districts

In Uttar Pradesh, all schools up to Class 12 are closed in Ghaziabad; Mathura and Hathras have shut classes up to Class eight.

Uttarakhand has suspended both government and private classes, including Anganwadis, in Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital after an orange alert from the weather department.

Kerala has closed schools and colleges in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram due to flood risks.

Karnataka extended closures in Hosanagar and Sagar (Shivamogga district) as rain continues.

For now, Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune schools remain open since warnings there were downgraded.